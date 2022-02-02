The havoc that inflation could wreak across the globe

This has implications for India and other developing countries because the US rate is a pivotal benchmark. But, it also matters because India has sticky inflation while being held hostage to a global rise in fuel and food prices. The heavy increase in capital expenditure by the government on highways, railways and urban infrastructure laid out in Tuesday’s budget may or may not adequately revive the hitherto weak investment by the private sector, but it immediately prompted bond yields to jump to 6.85% because government borrowings will rise. Interest payments now constitute almost a quarter of government expenditure and are in effect crowding out spending on food subsidies, healthcare and education. (The multiplier effects of better highways notwithstanding, imagine managing a household budget this way.) This was made worse by there being no announcements of changes that would ease the way for India’s inclusion in global bond indices. As Ananth Narayan of the Observatory Group notes, “Higher-than-expected central and state fiscal deficits and the absence of any tax changes to facilitate inclusion of India’s debt into global bond indices have spooked domestic bond markets."

