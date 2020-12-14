The hazy ethics of tech-enhanced human performance

According to a paper by the Jamestown Foundation, China’s Military Biotech Frontier: CRISPR, Military-Civil Fusion, and the New Revolution in Military Affairs, Chinese scientists across academic institutions and commercial enterprises have been at the forefront of experimentation with this technique from the start, including the company BGI (formerly “Beijing Genomics Inc."), which also manages China’s National Gene Bank. China’s CRISPR work has rapidly progressed into clinical trials that involve the application of these gene editing techniques to animals and humans. This may be because some of the regulatory requirements for medical research in China are less strict and demanding. For instance, there are currently at least 14 trials of CRISPR underway across Chinese hospitals that are primarily exploring its potential to treat cancer. Strikingly, medical institutions run by the PLA, particularly the PLA General Hospital and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, are involved in five of the trials known to be underway at present.