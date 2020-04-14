Opinion | The helping hand RBI can lend to tide over exceptional times

The printing press may have to start whirring again. Bond markets continue to be spooked by the extra borrowing that the government has to undertake to support the economy in these tough times. That is why market interest rates have been remarkably sticky despite the recent reduction in policy interest rates. Banks have been happy to park excess funds with the Indian central bank rather than buy government bonds. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to step in to support fiscal expansion in these times. It needs to buy government bonds by creating new money.

There is a growing consensus on this front. However, three specific questions need to be answered. First, how should RBI monetize government deficits in these difficult times? Second, how much monetization is possible right now? And third, what should the exit strategy look like once the economy stabilizes?

First, any central bank has to expand the monetary base when the asset side of its balance sheet expands. One reason for such balance sheet expansion is the purchase of government bonds. Indian fiscal laws do not allow RBI to directly purchase bonds from the government. This was aimed at reducing the dominance that fiscal policy has had over monetary policy through the decades.

The Indian central bank trades in government bonds only to pursue its monetary policy strategy through open market operations. So it buys (or sells) government bonds from (or to) banks rather than from the government directly. The fiscal law can be set aside in special situations such as a collapse in growth or a natural calamity. The question is whether the section that disallows direct borrowing by the government from RBI also be set aside automatically, or would a temporary ordinance be necessary.

The second question pertains to the extent of monetization that is possible. A walk through monetary history could offer some context. In a recent article published in Business Standard, Arvind Subramanian and Devesh Kapur have suggested that monetization of the fiscal deficit could go up to ₹1.5 trillion this fiscal year, or 0.75% of India’s current gross domestic product (GDP). I took a look at the past 35 years of data on the size of RBI’s balance sheet as a percentage of nominal GDP. It has ranged from 18% to 30%. The level in 2019 was 21.58%, which is close to its 35-year average. So another ₹1.5 trillion of money supply should still keep the central bank balance sheet well within its recent historical range.

One tricky question is whether RBI should expand its balance sheet by lending to only the Union government or also provide financial support to state governments as well as private sector companies. Section 18 of the RBI Act does provide space for it to directly lend to private sector companies, though it is unclear whether the central bank should take on private sector credit risk. State governments are at the forefront of the battle against covid-19, hence will need some special facility as well. Rathin Roy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has recommended that the central bank should provide extra liquidity to state governments through a special ₹1 trillion, zero interest, ways and means advances window.

Third, there needs to be some attention given to an eventual exit strategy. The expansion in the monetary base is unlikely to be inflationary right now because of an expected drop in the velocity of money under weak demand conditions. That could change once the economy gets back on track. India has almost always found it difficult to exit easy money policies before inflation gets out of hand. The most recent example of this was in the early years of this decade, when neither the fiscal nor the monetary stimulus unleashed after the North Atlantic financial crisis was withdrawn in time. That contributed to high inflation, balance-of-payment problems and a run on the rupee.

The Indian central bank holds both domestic and international securities on its balance sheet. The latter have dominated over the past two decades. If it cannot reduce its holding of domestic government bonds once the economy stabilizes, one option would be to quickly reduce the holdings of international bonds, aka foreign exchange reserves. The net effect of either of these steps on RBI’s balance sheet would be the same.

India currently holds foreign exchange reserves in excess of the requirements of macroeconomic stability. How can these be brought down? A large increase in imports—say, for infrastructure projects—could help the process. The government could also use foreign exchange to gain a geopolitical edge over China in the post-covid world. How much? The ₹1.5 trillion of monetization suggested by Subramanian and Kapur is equivalent to around $20 billion.

The upshot is that there is a case for India’s central bank to directly support the government budget in these extraordinary times. The extent of the estimated monetary support is well within its capacity. What would be needed is a strategy to safely exit the deficit monetization once the Indian economy achieves stability.

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is member of the academic board of the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics