The heroic employee who stood up to a workplace bully and won

Gaurav’s story coincided with this transition—that twilight when you could see light on the horizon, but weren’t sure if it heralded dawn or darkness. On 9 September 2018, three days after the Johar judgement, Gaurav wrote to the manager: “This might come to you as a surprise… but… I had promised to write to you the day IPC Section 377 was scrapped and being a homosexual in a country as great as India was legal." In a firm yet compassionate tone, he reminded the manager (a senior executive in the diversity and inclusion team, ironically) of a 2015 staff meeting where she ridiculed a colleague who had left the organization; he had cried, Gaurav said, and she wondered aloud if this was because of his sexual orientation.