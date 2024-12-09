Opinion
The hidden dangers posed by data brokers need to be addressed
Summary
- Profiles of individuals scraped off the web are being sold, making people vulnerable to identity theft and scams and countries to mass manipulation and espionage. Regulation must stiffen.
In the US, a multibillion-dollar industry thrives on an invisible commodity: personal data. This sector, dominated by data brokers, collects, processes and sells vast amounts of information on individuals, often without their knowledge.
