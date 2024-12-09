The hidden dangers posed by data brokers need to be addressed

In the US, a multibillion-dollar industry thrives on an invisible commodity: personal data. This sector, dominated by data brokers, collects, processes and sells vast amounts of information on individuals, often without their knowledge.

It is an opaque ecosystem with far-reaching implications for personal privacy, financial security and national interests. Despite its outsized influence, the industry remains largely unregulated, raising urgent questions about the need for oversight and consumer protection.

Data brokers operate as intermediaries, aggregating information from sources like online browsing histories, credit applications, social media interactions and public records. This data is packaged into detailed profiles of individuals with sensitive information such as credit scores, financial history, health conditions and behavioural patterns.

These profiles are sold to advertisers, corporations, political campaigns and sometimes foreign entities. While these practices enable tailored advertising, marketing and individually targeted services, they also pose dangers. Commodifying sensitive data—such as financial or health records—opens a Pandora’s box of ethical, legal and security concerns.

There are many risks associated with data brokering. Armed with detailed personal information on us, criminals can craft sophisticated phishing scams, defraud individuals and even steal identities.

Beyond personal harm, there are broader implications. Unregulated data flows can exacerbate systemic inequalities. Errors in aggregated data, such as incorrect credit information, can unfairly deny individuals access to loans, housing or employment.

These errors often go uncorrected as we have few accountability mechanisms for data brokers. Selling personal data to foreign entities can undermine national security.

For example, foreign adversaries could buy detailed demographic and psychographic data to manipulate public opinion, identify vulnerabilities in government personnel, or sow discord through misinformation.

By analysing behavioural patterns, they could craft campaigns to widen societal divides, manipulate elections or erode trust in institutions—all without any need for hacking or direct espionage.

Consider a scenario where a foreign actor legally purchases data-sets with details on US military personnel or government employees. This data could be used for blackmail.

The US’s lack of comprehensive federal data privacy laws contrasts sharply with frameworks like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which mandates transparency, consent and accountability, giving individuals significant control over their data.

In the US, however, data privacy is addressed in a fragmented manner, with state-level initiatives such as California’s Consumer Privacy Act offering piecemeal solutions. The US needs a unified regulatory framework that addresses transparency, consumer control and broker accountability.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has emerged as a key player in addressing the darker side of data brokerage, particularly in the financial domain. Established in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, it is tasked with safeguarding consumers in the financial services sector.

In recent years, it has acted against credit reporting agencies that are closely tied to the data broker ecosystem. For instance, the CFPB has issued fines for mishandling consumer data and failing to address inaccuracies in credit reports. It has also initiated probes of how credit reporting agencies share data with third parties.

While all this marks progress, the CFPB’s reach is limited by existing legislation, such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), which primarily governs the financial aspects of data handling.

This leaves a regulatory gap for non-financial data brokers, which operate with even fewer constraints. The CFPB’s head Rohit Chopra has just announced new steps to expand the FCRA and let his agency police data brokers (shorturl.at/xovZq).

While the CFPB’s focus is on financial data, it has the potential to spearhead broader regulatory efforts. Its work in holding credit reporting agencies accountable could serve as a model for overseeing other data brokers. But it would require legislative backing to expand the CFPB’s mandate beyond its current financial scope.

Collaboration between the CFPB and other agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), could create a more comprehensive oversight framework. The FTC, which has jurisdiction over unfair business practices, could complement the CFPB’s efforts by keeping the data broker industry in check.

However, where such regulation might go after Donald Trump takes office is unknown. It appears the proposed Department of Government Efficiency may have the CFPB in its cross-hairs (shorturl.at/7U6ol).

Whatever course the regulation of data brokers may take in the US, public awareness is critical. Consumers must be informed about the data broker risks and empowered to demand greater control over their personal information. Advocacy groups, journalists and tech companies can play a pivotal role in pushing for transparency and accountability.

Without regulation, the risks will only multiply, spanning personal harm, financial exploitation and threats to national security. As we grapple with challenges of the digital age, reining in the data broker industry should be a priority. After all, in the hands of the unscrupulous, your data isn’t just a commodity—it can be a weapon.