The hidden tools being used by Beijing to gain global influence

If there is one book you read this year about China, or about geopolitics, let that be Hidden Hand: Exposing How the Chinese Communist Party is Reshaping the World, by Clive Hamilton and Marieke Ohlberg. The release of the book was delayed outside Australia and Germany, the authors’ native countries, by a few months due to a lawsuit brought by a pro-China British organization called the Club 48 Group, but now it is available across the world. Club 48 Group’s members include former British prime minister Tony Blair, former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine and former European commissioner for trade Peter Mandelson. Big names.

Hidden Hand is a profoundly chilling book and deeply researched, with about 100 pages of footnotes, and scores of examples. Hamilton and Ohlberg have pieced together a disturbing jigsaw out of pieces that were all out there in plain view. I got hold of the book about two months ago and used it to write a column on China’s covert strategies, mainly to do with its influence over Western politicians and Wall Street, but did not reveal the source since the book was then not available legally in India.

The book reveals how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been spreading its tentacles to subvert the democratic world and pursue its agenda of global dominance. This is not military power, it is far more subtle, and it aims at controlling the discourse through media, so-called opinion leaders, think tanks and so on.

In 1990, Harvard professor Joseph Nye introduced the concept of “soft power" in his book Bound To Lead. The CCP was galvanized. The book was quickly translated and, in the preface, its military editors explained that Nye was proposing that the US should plan to further its world domination not only politically, but also culturally and ideologically, and that the Chinese people needed to understand that their struggle against the American plot of “peaceful evolution" would be long-lasting, complex and intense. In fact, they portrayed it as a life-or-death contest against hostile Western forces. Party leaders saw that China needed “discourse power" and an image to match its status.

The CCP aims to induce, co-opt and coerce those outside the party to form a “united front"—or a coalition of groups that acts in ways that suit the party’s interests—and to undermine those it designates as enemies. The party has developed a set of theories covering such fields as political parties, intellectuals, ethnic groups, religious organizations, private companies and overseas Chinese communities.

Overseen by the CCP’s United Front Work Department (UFWD), work is carried out by a sprawling network of party agencies and organizations linked to the party, and forms the core of the CCP’s overseas influence and interference activity. Efforts to shape thinking and attitudes have mostly been directed at elites, countering negative perceptions of CCP rule and highlighting the positives. Influential Westerners keen to engage with Chinese culture or get to know Chinese businesspeople may find that the organization they are dealing with is a covert part of the CCP’s united front structure, and that they are being worked upon.

In Western countries, hundreds of organizations for ethnic Chinese people have been formed, each with direct or indirect links to the UFWD. They are usually business groups, professional associations, or cultural and community organizations. United front operatives gather information to feed to China’s consulates, and cultivate relationships to promote opinions sympathetic to China. Many leading Western business figures now serve as amplifiers for Beijing’s message to their governments and the wider public, not least in warning of “damaging the relationship" and the risks of retaliation when statements are made that may upset Beijing.

Espionage activities are closely integrated into these influence operations. Information on the personal lives, health status, political affiliations and sexual proclivities of leaders, businessmen, university chiefs and opinion makers is used to build personal profiles, and at times to coerce targets.

Other fronts for engaging foreigners are its so-called people’s organizations. “People" and their “friendship" with foreigners are concepts with special meanings in Chinese politics. “Friendship" does not refer to an intimate personal bond. It is “a means to neutralize opposition psychologically and to reorder reality". Foreign friends are those willing and able to promote China’s interests. Other words that sound benign, such as “benevolent", “peace", “development", “understanding" and “unity", when used in nameplates, indicate CCP-controlled outfits. For instance, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Chinese Association for International Friendly Contact.

What Hidden Hand reveals is that the Chinese are all around us. While the book is solely concerned with the West, it could, at the very least, make Indian readers take a sharper look at what some “experts" are saying, especially these days, when our army is eyeball-to-eyeball with the Chinese.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via