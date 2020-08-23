The hidden tools being used by Beijing to gain global influence

In 1990, Harvard professor Joseph Nye introduced the concept of “soft power" in his book Bound To Lead. The CCP was galvanized. The book was quickly translated and, in the preface, its military editors explained that Nye was proposing that the US should plan to further its world domination not only politically, but also culturally and ideologically, and that the Chinese people needed to understand that their struggle against the American plot of “peaceful evolution" would be long-lasting, complex and intense. In fact, they portrayed it as a life-or-death contest against hostile Western forces. Party leaders saw that China needed “discourse power" and an image to match its status.