The highway to infrastructural success has three clear signposts

Soon after we hit the national highway, my new car began to emit an unsettling beeping sound. I confirmed that the seat belts were on, all doors were securely locked, the fuel gauge showed a nearly full tank and even that the fog lights were off, but the beeping would come up every now and then. It was a few minutes later that I realized that the car sounded a beep whenever I crossed 80kmph and the warning notes would intensify at higher speeds. Someone in the back seat Googled this and found that audible speed warnings were mandatory in new cars. This was in late 2019. The kids decided that Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister who pushed this regulation, was admonishing his namesake and duly named it the Gadkari Nudge. Since I often crossed the 80kmph mark (along stretches where the speed limit is 100kmph), the family had a good laugh every time the alert sounded.

