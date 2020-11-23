The hope held out amid despair by new messenger RNA vaccines

Suddenly, 21st century health science is here. It is now one year since the first instances of a SARS-like influenza, subsequently called covid-19 , were observed and a little over 10 months since the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was published by Chinese scientists. Since then, at what can only be described as warp speed, nearly 400 vaccines have gone into development around the world. Forty-eight of these are in clinical evaluation according to the World Health Organization .

The word “vaccine" owes its origin to the Latin word “vacca", meaning cow. It originated in the late 18th Century, when Edward Jenner used the cowpox virus as a “live" source to inoculate humans against the deadly smallpox. Jenner’s idea was a natural extension to a procedure developed during the middle ages in China, where a virus taken from smallpox-infected pustules was “insufflated" into others to give them immunity. Jenner used a milder form of the virus in cowpox, leading to a type of vaccination that is now done with Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs).

LAVs are used today to vaccinate against diseases like tuberculosis (TB), rotavirus, yellow fever, measles and mumps. Given the risk associated with live virus cultures, a new idea emerged to use parts of bacteria or virus that were not “alive". Inactivated vaccines (IV) are used today against some types of influenza and rabies. Sophistication in vaccine science led to the development of so-called “sub-unit" or “acellular" (AV) vaccines that focus on proteins that coat the pathogen. The human body recognizes these proteins as foreign, which then triggers an immune system response. AVs in turn are classified as toxoid (AV-T), where the response is to the toxic substance that the protein uses to attack the body with, and purified antigen (AV-PA), where the body reacts to a concentrated version of the protein. Toxoid vaccines today include those against tetanus and diphtheria, and antigen vaccines are used to fight pneumococcal infections. PA vaccines typically also require an adjuvant, a pharmacological additive that enhances the immune response. These vaccines use only pieces of the germ, and so they provide a strong immune response that’s targeted at key parts of the germ and are generally safe to administer even to people with weakened immune systems. Because they are frugal in character, they often require booster doses.

Vaccines are not easy to develop. They generally take years of research, and results (whether it works), efficacy (how effective it is) and safety (whether there are any ill effects) are important considerations. Today, the world routinely uses about two dozen vaccines for diseases that range from measles and polio to hepatitis A and B. Despite years of research, we do not still have vaccines that work against disease viruses like hepatitis C, HIV, Zika and West Nile. The Chinese vaccine against covid-19 developed by Sinopharm called BBIBP-CorV is a two-shot inactivated vaccine that uses aluminium hydroxide as an adjuvant. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, to be manufactured and distributed in India by Serum Institute, is an inactive adenovirus type vaccine.

For vaccines, the future has arrived early in two ways. First, the speed at which disease surveillance has led to a pathogen’s genome being published has resulted in an almost concurrent ability to begin work on vaccines. Second, the world’s first mRNA vaccines have been launched in a matter of months. Moderna’s mRNA-1273 and Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 are examples of this development, and its importance and implications cannot be overstated. The ‘m’ in mRNA vaccines is short for messenger, and mRNA refers to the molecular couriers that deliver genetic instructions; the use of mRNA promises to cut the time taken for vaccine development by teaching human cells to make a protein similar to one found on the virus, triggering the body’s immune response. This is akin to repurposing human cells to become their own vaccine factories: instructions for this are provided by the mRNA courier.

With mRNA, vaccine development converts from a hit-or-miss scientific problem to a genetic engineering challenge. mRNA vaccines are held to be safe, since they do not integrate into the genome and disintegrate a few days after they enter the cell. Once the genetic sequence of a pathogen is known, the mRNA can be “programmed" to alert the cell, creating a vaccination platform for a range of genetically similar pathogens. Moderna, for instance, was first off the block since it had already done a significant amount of work on the genetically comparable MERs virus. The successful development of mRNA vaccines for covid-19 suggests that it may well be possible in the future to design vaccines against lentivirus (HIV), the plasmodium parasite that causes malaria, and the bacteria that causes TB. HIV/AIDS, malaria and TB are the world’s most potent killers, with an annual toll of 2.5 million people (for context, covid-19 has so far taken about 1.35 million lives globally).

Vaccine development is not the same as deployment. mRNA vaccines typically require very low temperatures to maintain efficacy and safety. Cold chains do not exist in much of the developing world. Yet, mRNA science is the future of mankind’s fight against pathogens, especially those that take an alarmingly high toll.

P.S: “Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world," said microbiologist Louis Pasteur.

Narayan Ramachandran is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

