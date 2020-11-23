The hope held out amid despair by new messenger RNA vaccines

LAVs are used today to vaccinate against diseases like tuberculosis (TB), rotavirus, yellow fever, measles and mumps. Given the risk associated with live virus cultures, a new idea emerged to use parts of bacteria or virus that were not “alive". Inactivated vaccines (IV) are used today against some types of influenza and rabies. Sophistication in vaccine science led to the development of so-called “sub-unit" or “acellular" (AV) vaccines that focus on proteins that coat the pathogen. The human body recognizes these proteins as foreign, which then triggers an immune system response. AVs in turn are classified as toxoid (AV-T), where the response is to the toxic substance that the protein uses to attack the body with, and purified antigen (AV-PA), where the body reacts to a concentrated version of the protein. Toxoid vaccines today include those against tetanus and diphtheria, and antigen vaccines are used to fight pneumococcal infections. PA vaccines typically also require an adjuvant, a pharmacological additive that enhances the immune response. These vaccines use only pieces of the germ, and so they provide a strong immune response that’s targeted at key parts of the germ and are generally safe to administer even to people with weakened immune systems. Because they are frugal in character, they often require booster doses.