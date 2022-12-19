The idea of ‘private spaces’ can get our free speech back1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 12:56 AM IST
It is time to accept that Indians have lost their free speech, and may not regain the freedom for many decades. Today, a small group or even a person who is offended, or actually not really offended but wants to have fun, can go to court and call for the arrest of publishers, authors, journalists, producers, actors, just about anybody who has said anything outside their home. India is a paradise for the offended. As a result, publishers are forced to withdraw thousands of copies of books from bookstores. Filmmakers and executives of streaming platforms are self-censoring, fearing trouble. No one knows what they can say anymore. Works of entertainment art and intellectuality that enrich millions can be taken hostage by one person who claims to be offended. I have a solution to the problem.