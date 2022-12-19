The idea of ‘private spaces’ can get our free speech back

Here is a rudimentary mechanism for ‘private spaces’. A work or object that wishes to be ‘private’ will first announce that it is so. It will not be given free and will undertake to reach only a small fraction of Indians. This number may vary depending on the work. For instance, a person who wishes his lecture to be considered private can say anything to a maximum of a thousand people. The speaker cannot be charged with hurting sentiments. There will be, of course, a declaration at the start of the speech that it is private and those who are vulnerable to offence must leave. If the speech is broadcast, or put online, it needs to adhere to restrictions for the visual medium that I will arrive at in a moment. A book that wishes to be considered a ‘private space’ will restrict its print-run to a quarter of a million. An average book is read by four people; so the expected exposure of such a book is roughly one million. Books that call themselves private spaces will not be available in libraries. Films that wish to be considered private will declare that they might be offensive and unsuitable for people who are likely to be offended by an orange or green swimsuit. Such films will not sell more than 10 million tickets. Streaming platforms, too, will place such restrictions. If the viewership of a ‘private space’ film crosses 2.5 million households, it will be withdrawn. Comedy shows, or speeches that are webcast or broadcast will also adhere to similar curbs.