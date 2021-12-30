The ideal age of marriage according to neuroscience

Socially speaking, the age at which girls are typically expected to marry has long been influenced by their age of puberty. There is a patriarchal view in many societies that it is the divinely-ordained duty of a girl’s guardian to hand her over, chastity protected, to a husband. The sooner girls got married after attaining puberty, the earlier these so-called ‘protectors’ of their chastity could breathe sighs of relief. So the marriageable age for women in the 19th century was around 10 years. By 1940, it had increased to 12-14 years. By 1978, the marriageable age had moved up only to 15. Now, with the government’s decision to raise their marriage age to 21, the gap between a girl attaining puberty and getting married has widened a bit more. Is this decision to extend the time between a female’s achievement of reproductive ability and her being given legal reproductive rights a move in the right direction?