The identified life of Aryan Khan and the public role it could play

The American economist Thomas Schelling offers an interesting example to explain the difference between a statistical life and an identified life. As he writes in Choice and Consequence: Perspectives of an Errant Economist: “Let a six-year-old girl with brown hair need thousands of dollars for an operation that will prolong her life until Christmas, and the post office will be swamped with nickels and dimes to save her. But let it be reported that without a sales tax the hospital facilities of Massachusetts [an American state] will deteriorate and cause a barely perceptible increase in preventable deaths—not many will drop a tear or reach for their cheque books."