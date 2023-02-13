The ideology behind budgeting has changed over the BJP years

The message that emerges from these trends is that the days of handouts can be expected to diminish to a large extent. Further, the government will be pushing hard for growth, as the crowding in of private investment has not worked so far. That is understandable, considering that the private sector does not invest unless there is profit to be made, while the government has the luxury of overlooking financial outcomes. Finally, there will be constant switching of allocations across the other ministries that will be need based. Therefore, we need not fret or get elated either which way.

