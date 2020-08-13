The illusion of a revival in the country’s agricultural sector

Part of the reason is that while the agriculture sector as a whole grew at more than 3%, there was wide variance in the performance of its sub-sectors. Agriculture comprises the crop subsector and allied sectors such as livestock, forestry and fishing. But it is the crop sector that most Indian farmers are employed in and derive their income from. The crop sub-sector doesn’t just form the largest chunk of agricultural value added, accounting for two-thirds of the total value added in the overall sector in 2013-14, it is also the key determinant of farmer incomes. However, its performance under the first five years of the NDA government was far less impressive than that of the broader sector, with its net value added declining at constant prices. Between 2013-14 and 2018-19, the crop sub-sector’s net value added fell 0.3% per annum, implying a decline in farmer incomes. Even though the value of output at constant prices for the crop sub-sector increased by 1.1% per annum, input costs increased by an annual 2.7%, resulting in a decline in the overall value added by the sub-sector. The increase in input costs was largely driven by higher electricity and diesel costs. These rose at 7% and 6.8% per annum, respectively, during the period, despite a significant fall in international energy prices.