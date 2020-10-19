The IMF gets a timely nudge on capital controls as a useful tack

America’s fiscal deficit ratio had slowly declined from 9.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2009 to 2.4% in 2015, and then Trump’s tax cut in 2017 caused it to widen to 4.6% of GDP in 2019. According to the Fund, it will be 18.7% of GDP in 2020, declining to 6.5% of GDP in 2022. With the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond of the US government below 1.0%, market appetite for open-ended borrowing by the US administration is unlikely to be strong. America will go the Japan way, with its Federal Reserve ending up both as the market maker and sole market participant in US government debt. Too many dollars will be sloshing around the world in the coming years, regardless of who occupies the White House and which party dominates the US Congress from 2021 on.