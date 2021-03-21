The impact of covid on children should worry us most

It is almost exactly a year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world’s largest lockdown. For everyone in India, whether a billionaire or migrant labourer, this has been a year like no other we have experienced. It can also be asserted safely that most of us will possibly never be the same again, at least not the way we were when 2020 began. For many, the year has simply been a haze, when Sundays and Tuesdays—and all other days—just became “yesterday" and “tomorrow", or “one more day". It has been a time of paranoia, dread and the sudden overturning of many assumptions on which we based our lives.