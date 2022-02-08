The impact of RBI’s low interest rate policy on the Union budget

The government finances a bulk of its deficit by issuing bonds and borrowing money. In 2021-22, around ₹8.8 trillion of its borrowings are expected to be met by issuing bonds. This tells us that the total fiscal deficit is not just financed by bonds. The major other way is money coming into post office small savings schemes net of repayments. Every year, some investment made in past years by people in such schemes matures and that needs to be repaid . This year, the government expects around ₹6.8 trillion to be invested into these schemes. The redemption expected is ₹86,749 crore, which leaves around ₹5.9 trillion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}