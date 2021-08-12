The imperative of a clear plan to recover massive learning losses

Consider class 6. After schools reopen, the teacher will have to assess where each child’s learning is, across relevant capacities. Some children may be at the level of class 4, which is when schools stopped, while others would be at class 3 or even 2, on many specific capacities. For example, on multiplication and division, or, on comprehension of a page of text. The teacher will have to group the children and teach them accordingly to bring them up to a level such that the syllabus of class 6 can be started. In no class are all children exactly at the same level of learning, so one cannot expect or aim for perfection, but to reach a reasonable level on all key capacities. How can the teacher do all this effectively?