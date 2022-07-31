We need to stop our minds from being hacked

The problem is that in the Information Age, social proof can be manufactured and manipulated at scale. This can be done by anyone in theory, but in practice it is done by big companies and governments. There is now adequate evidence to show that search engines, social media companies and e-commerce platforms can use the data they have collected not only to predict what you might want next, but to shape your consumption in ways that suit them. There is a good chance that the headline you just clicked on, the video that you are about to see and the product that you are interested in buying were all pre-determined. You just have an illusion of having made a free choice.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}