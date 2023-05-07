Having a decent boss could have lifelong consequences5 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Bosses needn’t do anything extraordinary, just be decent and fair, to be humanitarian and heroic
I hope it is true that young people have a lot of sex; almost everything else about their lives is so bleak. Especially when they are at work, which is how most of them spend most of their youth. Their happiness is fragile, dependent on people who have power over them. Their lives would be richer if they had good bosses. The entire youths of millions of people would have been better if they had better bosses.