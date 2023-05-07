Having a decent boss could have lifelong consequences

A piece of nonsense I hear frequently from bosses is that they aim to “hire people who are smarter than me." It is wise, but the opposite of what a boss who says stuff like that does. Rather, bosses primarily tend to hire people who make them feel secure, which often means someone who is not exceptional, or they hire a nerd who has narrow domain genius and will never climb the management rungs, or they hire someone who is too young to be a threat of any kind. So, the calibre of the boss becomes the upper limit of talent, and every rung of the hierarchy below them is guarded the same way by smaller ringleaders. As a result, a smart young person so often has to report to managers who are not natural leaders, or who are in fact very bad at their jobs. This in itself need not be hell, but usually is.

