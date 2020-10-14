The ‘impossible trinity’ choices India will need to make

The first example: The most famous trilemma in economics is undoubtedly the one proposed by Robert Mundell and John Fleming in the 1960s. The two economists showed in their stellar work on open economies that a country cannot simultaneously have an open capital account, a flexible exchange rate and an independent monetary policy. It has two choose two of these three policy goals at any one point of time. The Reserve Bank of India has grappled with this trilemma for much of the past 25 years, especially how to balance its monetary policy goals with managing the external value of the rupee. The Mundell-Fleming trilemma is based on sound theory, but others have used the idea of an impossible choice to make more general points.