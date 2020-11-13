The indelible stamp that covid-19 has put on ageism

For the past eight (and counting) months, whenever one hears of a covid-positive case becoming a statistic in the long, dreary march of numbers, the first question that’s posed usually is: “How old is s/he?"

If the answer to the above question is “Over 65", there’s a hyper, “Oh my God! Will s/he need to be hospitalized?" If the patient is middle-aged, there are calls for “Don’t take it too lightly, you are not as young as you think you are."

Age has suddenly become a benchmark to getting hold of a handle in our fight with the pandemic, and an ensuing ageism is being hammered in painstakingly—day in and day out—ever since it was revealed that coronavirus is likely to invade “seniors" way more lethally than it does others. Couching that statement of fact in gratuitous lingo like “older adults are more at risk" is not really helping matters.

Every covid-related conversation I have with my septuagenarian father (which basically means every single time I talk to him) begins with him saying, “Because I am old and, therefore, vulnerable, I have to be doubly, triply careful to keep the virus away from striking."

Well, kudos to him for such gumption, but I wish I could say: “Can we stop being so ageist? It’s beginning to get on my nerves, this constant reference to how old you are." It’s probably tougher for me to negotiate this current trend since I’ve never viewed my dad as being “old" in the conventional, mildewed sense. He’s way too energetic and zippy. But suddenly, I’m having to contend with a pesky voice piping up inside my head, saying, “Hey, who are we kidding? He’s old, face it—the pandemic dotage meter has it stipulated thus."

My uncle, who’s been my childhood hero, was recently diagnosed with covid. He had to be hospitalized. There were innumerable family “conference calls" to take stock of the situation, each unfailingly revisiting his date of birth. “Because of his age…" (followed by a resounding sigh) became, and remains, a badge of concern. It unnerved me completely because, in my mind, he’s still the same man who introduced me to Simon & Garfunkel, Abba and Neil Diamond when I was 10 years old, told me ghost stories and let me conjure my own worldview drawn from his travels all around the globe.

Alongside the disturbing reality that people who have lived past a certain number of years are more susceptible to the pandemic, there has emerged a new thought process: “Am I getting too old? Is the virus showing me my place?" Even diehard champions of age neutrality now seem resigned to grim morbidity data and the effects of ageing.

I was chatting with a friend the other day, who declared he’s now entering his “sunset" phase. “But this time last year, you were singing a very different tune… what happened suddenly?"

“Corona happened," he said. “It’s changed the way I look at ageing."

Even the US elections had me wondering about the process of human decay. Donald Trump, at 74, falls conclusively in the “old age" category. But I never realized it till recently because he’s always reminded me of a petulant, badly-brought-up little boy, who views the (arguably) world’s most important job like I do Candy Crush Saga (I’m determined to win). So when, after testing positive, he seemed so caught up in his determination to beat the hell out of covid (of course, that’s if you discount the conspiracy theory of his brief illness being a sham), I couldn’t help but feel a tiny frisson of joy. Like I also did when he refused to accept defeat gracefully, as would behove his age.

On the other hand, there was Joe Biden. Many of my supporters, while feting his victory and agreeing he’s a thoroughly decent man, talked about how he is “unfit" to be the next US president because he’s “so old". News dispatches hinted of how Kamala Harris may effectively be doing his job if Biden were to prove too old. I was particularly surprised that Indians, too, felt similarly. In this country, in the realm of politics, age has been an advantage. Elderly leaders are called “mature" and “experienced"—think of V.S. Achuthanandan, who was chief minister of Kerala when he was well into his 80s.

First of all, Biden is only a few years older than his predecessor—a geriatric who often seems to behave like a spoilt brat. And second, and more to the point, is this a new moniker bestowed by covid?

Pre-covid, I had watched a 1970s’ Bollywood movie where a 50-year-old man has a heart attack and dies on his wedding night. Those who flock around the body have only comment to make: “Getting married at 50, what was he thinking? Obviously, he couldn’t handle the excitement at this advanced age." I thought we’d come a long way: Rahul Gandhi at 50 is India’s most eligible bachelor and he’s frequently referred to as “a young leader".

Age, as they say in modern times, is a just a number. Or so I thought.

In this present-continuous covid era, the game has changed. Age is definitely not a number anymore. It’s an alarm system with gradually rising decibel level.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

