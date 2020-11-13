The indelible stamp that covid-19 has put on ageism

Even the US elections had me wondering about the process of human decay. Donald Trump, at 74, falls conclusively in the “old age" category. But I never realized it till recently because he’s always reminded me of a petulant, badly-brought-up little boy, who views the (arguably) world’s most important job like I do Candy Crush Saga (I’m determined to win). So when, after testing positive, he seemed so caught up in his determination to beat the hell out of covid (of course, that’s if you discount the conspiracy theory of his brief illness being a sham), I couldn’t help but feel a tiny frisson of joy. Like I also did when he refused to accept defeat gracefully, as would behove his age.