The India-decoupled hypothesis doesn’t survive a basic smell test5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Dearer loans and a deflating housing bubble globally are sure to hurt our economy in myriad ways
Popular economic theories are like instant coffee. Given the situation, they can quickly be made and served to the customer’s liking. One such economic theory going around currently is that the Indian economy has decoupled from the global economy and will not face any tailwinds of the impending global economic slowdown.