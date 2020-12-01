The Indian economic recovery seems led by profits, not wages

Much depends on the state of the labour market as well as the trend in business investment over the coming months. The latter situation is well known. New business investment has been weak in India through most of the past decade because of excess capacity. As far as the labour market goes, unemployment has dropped below pre-covid levels, but that is partly because of a decrease in the labour participation rate. Rural wage growth has been strong while it was been sluggish in the cities. It is also likely that informal enterprises are struggling. These straws in the wind suggest that wage growth is not as strong as profit growth right now.