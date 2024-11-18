Opinion
The Indian economy is yet to fully escape the state’s shackles
Narayan Ramachandran 4 min read 18 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
- Some welfarism is needed. Also, the state must set standards and enable fair competition, but the state must act as an enlightened referee rather than umpire, player and promotion board for India to achieve its development goals.
Indian citizens are hesitatingly capitalist. Perhaps because of this, Indian politicians are unhesitatingly statist.
