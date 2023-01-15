The Indian economy will be marked by contradictions4 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Prepare for global gloom and the risk of retail loans going bad just as corporate credit picks up in India
As India’s winter of discontent gets harsher, multiple contradictory signals from both within and without promise to fog up the dashboard in 2023. India’s general elections, scheduled for 2024, will also bring in their wake high-pitched rhetoric and spin-doctoring to further muddy the waters. In short, buckle up because the next 12 months promise a flurry of conflicting signals and a rather bumpy ride.