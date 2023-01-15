The Indian economy will be marked by contradictions

It is quite likely that a large proportion of these loans have found their way into stock markets; the Nifty-50 index gained close to 118% between April 2020 and November 2022, at a time when FPI investments during the same period witnessed a net inflow of only ₹1,464 crore. This situation can become unviable during a rising interest rate regime. RBI’s Financial Stability Report for December 2022 acknowledges it: “The increase in policy rates and impact of pass through on overall asset quality, however, requires closer monitoring." Its latest Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India also echoes this: “Empirical evidence suggests that a build-up of concentration in retail loans may become a source of systemic risk."