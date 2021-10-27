The Indian startup space is set to rewrite records of Olympic proportions

Apart from investments and exits, records continue to be broken on a third front as well. This accelerated pace is already evident in the number of unicorns being added every year: from eight, 11 and 12, respectively, in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the first 10 months of 2021 saw 32 unicorns joining the league. It is further supplemented with exits similar to dragons (a company that returns the entire fund in an exit—a fund maker) in startups, such as Uniphore (YourNest: 16x/6.6x), Purplle (Ivy Capital: 22x), Policybazaar (Inventus: 22.3x), WhiteHat Jr (Nexus: 14.4x) and boAt (Fireside part exit to Warburg Pincus).