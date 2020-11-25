The Indo-Pacific is all a-churn in response to Joe Biden’s victory

China’s ties with regional players such as Australia continue to witness a downward spiral, with Beijing suggesting that some people in Australia adhere to a Cold War mentality, harbour ideological prejudice, regard China’s development as a threat, and have then made a series of wrong moves related to China, describing these factors as the “root cause" for worsening relations between the two countries. Canberra has taken a robust posture vis-à-vis China’s overweening attitude by not only banning Huawei from building its 5G network but also calling for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit this month to Tokyo saw the two nations signing a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) that will allow troops from the two countries to train and conduct joint military operations, the first such agreement for Japan since it signed a status of forces agreement in 1960. America’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has been visiting countries in the region like Vietnam and the Philippines, underlining concerns about Chinese actions to prevent Vietnam from tapping into offshore resources and building frayed ties with Manila.