The inflation beast is harder to tame than we had assumed4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:50 PM IST
Our control illusion lies shattered and we may have to live with it
Our control illusion lies shattered and we may have to live with it
Listen to this article
We woke the beast, and now we may have to learn to live with it. After more than 20 years of low, stable inflation, it’s come roaring back in the US—at more than 9%—and it may never return to its pre-pandemic levels. We’ve already lost the benefits of our former economy: low interest rates and pay raises that actually make you richer. Now we also have to manage a new risk in our lives, the beast we thought we had tamed.