The inflation beast is harder to tame than we had assumed

Covid shattered that illusion. The world shut down and there was less trade. Supply contracted in a big way for the first time in decades. This sparked inflation all over the world. But inflation is higher in the US because of our policy choices. Economists still don’t have great models to predict inflation, but we do know that sending everyone cheques, and paying for the bill by having the Fed buy the debt incurred, is inflationary. Add shrinking supply, and we have the worst inflation in 40 years. It’s not only high, but it also keeps surprising us. And the uncertainty is almost as bad as the higher prices. The longer inflation is high and unpredictable, the more it gets baked into wages, interest rates and expectations; it seeps into the bones of the economy and it’s very hard to get rid of.