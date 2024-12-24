The inflation targeting regime shouldn’t constrain Indian manufacturing
Summary
- Is credit too expensive in India? The Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel goes by retail prices to keep inflation in check, but policymakers must analyse the price dynamics of the entire basket of items that make up national income.
The recently concluded Monetary Policy Review reiterated the concern of high CPI inflation and recommended keeping the repo rate unchanged. This review, however, marked an interesting increase in dissent within the policy committee: Two of the three non-Reserve Bank of India (RBI) members voted for a reduction in rates.