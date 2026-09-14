Did you notice? Last week, in a bid to address Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Hindi as the medium of communication. He could have chosen his mother tongue Gujarati instead, if he wanted, as the event was being organized at Vadodara. However, it was evident Modi wanted to send his message to the larger audience. Hindi, thus, was the right choice.
The internet age can bridge what tongues divide
SummaryModi's choice of Hindi reflects its importance in connecting with younger generations. With 610 million speakers globally, Hindi’s growth illustrates a potential national identity. The emergence of a hybrid language could unite various cultures in the digital age.
Did you notice? Last week, in a bid to address Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Hindi as the medium of communication. He could have chosen his mother tongue Gujarati instead, if he wanted, as the event was being organized at Vadodara. However, it was evident Modi wanted to send his message to the larger audience. Hindi, thus, was the right choice.
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