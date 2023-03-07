The internet can foster a gender revolution in business

When one considers an enterprise, we often think of a business set-up with inventory, workflows and organization. But data reveals that the proportion of women-owned enterprises that hire three or more workers is 2.7%, while it’s 6.3% for men, a wide gender disparity. A large number of women take up entrepreneurship as a last resort. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2021, 59% of India’s women workforce is engaged in self-employment, of which 38% run enterprises on their own without any hired help and are likely to be subsistence entrepreneurs. Such business units are a means of survival rather than a sign of ambition, and are driven by the need to supplement family income. These are likely to be informal, single-person enterprises (with a worker or two) and a response to economic hardship and limited formal employment opportunities, given the discrimination and social barriers that women face. Regardless of motivation, however, entrepreneurship is a way for women to generate value for themselves, their families and their communities; enabling them has positive ripple effects throughout the economy.

