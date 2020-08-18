The internet could regain the openness envisioned for it

The internet today is far from decentralized. Even though nothing much has changed at the level of the underlying architecture, all our interactions on the internet take place through a few giant platforms that give us access to content, allow us to engage in commercial activities and socialize with one another. The experience layer that these platforms have built on top of the open architecture of the web has, for most of us, become the only way in which we engage with the internet. As a result, each of these platforms has become a valve through which information on the internet flows, allowing them to derive an unprecedented level of understanding about the things that affect us.