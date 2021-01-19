The internet needs a framework of acceptable content

While much of the commentary since then has been about how social media companies have too much power, I believe the question we should really be asking ourselves is why this came to pass. When we gave companies at the edge of the internet immunity from liability, we did so because we believed that communication infrastructure should have no opinion on the content that it carried. But merely granting immunity from prosecution does not solve the problem of offensive content. At best, it passes the buck. What we needed was a framework for determining acceptable speech—a framework that we should have rolled out at the same time that we extended to internet intermediaries immunity from prosecution. This framework could have been designed for the internet, giving online companies the ability to bake these restrictions directly into the tools and filters they use to automatically regulate content. Had we done this, it would have given us an appropriate counterpoint to intermediary liability protection—and would have saved us from the situation we have found ourselves in.