The irony of modern technology zapping us all back to the future

When Pierre Bouchard discovered the Rosetta Stone in Egypt in 1799, the world finally figured out what ancient Egyptians meant when they engraved pictures on stone. This gave way to alphabets and writing, then to typewritten text, and then to text messages. Most kids today seem to write in pictures again, with emojis, the hieroglyphics of the tech age. Ancient villages are said to have used barter, which gave way to cowrie shells and beads, then to coins and currency. With the eBays and BitTorrents of the world and the peer-to-peer revolution, technology is taking us back to barter. In the not-too-distant past, each region had its currency, and with barter you actually had your own currency, and now with cryptography and blockchain, each cryptocurrency is unique to the individual. We used to seal documents with a wax mohar, representing our individual fingerprint; technology has brought fingerprints and other biometrics back to our doors, identities and phones.