The irrelevance of Indian GDP estimates to most of our citizens

This failure to reflect the economic conditions of our population’s majority is partly a result of the way data on GDP is calculated, but also due to infirmities of the database itself. But its limitations at the conceptual level are far more serious. The pandemic and slowdown have not only impacted homes and individuals in terms of livelihood, but also on various aspects of human development that are crucial for sustaining our growth momentum. Since the 2020 lockdown, disruptions in education, with significant numbers of students dropping out or unable to get educated, is unlikely to be reflected in GDP statistics. So is the case with malnutrition and other health parameters. These are unlikely to see a recovery in the near future, but will cause irreparable long-term damage, unless they receive the same attention that the usual economic indicators get.