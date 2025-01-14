The IT ministry’s AI regulation report is broadly welcome but not entirely
Summary
- It recommends the right mix of agile governance and light-touch supervision, but we’ll need to be more pragmatic on issues like risk limits and harm tracking, with special attention paid to the Indian context.
Last week, the ministry of information technology (MeITy) released a Report on the Regulatory Framework for AI in India. While the recommendations themselves are largely non-controversial, the arguments on which they are based suggest an approach to regulation that will hold our artificial intelligence (AI) industry back from achieving all it can.