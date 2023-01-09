The IT sector’s Twitch group may need covid bloat relief1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM IST
The expanded wage bills of our IT exporters are set to weigh very heavily on them as global demand softens
The expanded wage bills of our IT exporters are set to weigh very heavily on them as global demand softens
It has been some time since I have written in this space about the Indian information technology (IT) services industry. I am dating myself, but I have been around for all three major economic boom and bust cycles it has faced: the early 2000s’ dotcom bust, the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008, and the current post-covid crisis. During the dotcom shake-out at the turn of the century, I was a senior executive at an American IT services firm, and the nasty joke in those circles was that the term ‘B2B’ stood for all the Indian-origin software programmers who had been retrenched and were going “back to Bangalore".