The IT sector’s Twitch group may need covid bloat relief

The IT sector is now roundly expected to post a soft quarter, impacted by both the global Christmas slowdown and a worsening macro environment. Apurva Prasad of HDFC Securities, who follows these firms, expects tier-1 firms to post within 0.6% to 3.1% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, a far cry from the recent past. He sees revenue growth decelerating from an estimated 13.5% in 2022-23 to 8.5% in 2023-24 and the year after that. The IT stock index’s historical outperformance was dragged lower by about 26% underperformance in the past one year. Tier-1 underperformance over the year resulted from both a cut in earnings estimates as well as a price-to-earnings or PE decline (from more than 30 times at the start of the year to less than 22 now), while the mid-tier IT correction was largely a function of a PE decline despite earnings holding up.

