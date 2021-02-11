The joy of using a notebook

So much is going digital all around us that we sometimes desperately seek an un-digital space to unwind in. Notebooks can provide this, because when you pick up your pen and write in a notebook, you transport yourself to a different, old-fashioned world, where charm and elegance are far more important than hotspots and Wi-Fi speed. What’s more, with paper notebooks, you can be far more certain of the privacy of your writings, compared to the digital world, where we are constantly worrying about how all our data is getting shared with all and sundry. Also, a good thing about notebooks is their instant accessibility at all times—you don’t have to wait for them to boot up, and neither do you need to get anxious that they will run out of battery in the next 10 minutes.