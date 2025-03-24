The judiciary cannot turn into a haven for the corrupt
Summary
- Justice Yashwant Verma’s case has led to many skeletons tumbling out of judicial closets. The case is now not only a part of public discourse but has been mentioned in Parliament, too.
Three judges from three different high courts will investigate the case of a pile of half-burnt currency notes found at the residence of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Verma. Meanwhile, Verma has been relieved of his duties. Chief Justice of India, Sanjeev Khanna, has decided to release Delhi high court Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya’s report in the public domain. It’s a first in the country’s legal history.