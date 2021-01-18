The judiciary mustn’t violate the separation of powers

Whether the legislature, executive and judiciary execute their assigned tasks perfectly or even adequately is debatable, especially in India. But even with imperfections, comparatively, between the three branches of government, the legislature is best designed and incentivized to aggregate preferences. The judiciary, specifically the Supreme Court, and High Courts, are best equipped to evaluate the constitutionality of laws. Taking on a new task that primarily belongs to the legislature because of a perceived policy failure does not mean the judiciary can actually accomplish the task at hand. It is not an elected representative body; and no special committee, no matter how eminent or impartial, can aggregate preferences the same way as an elected legislature. The court’s order on farm laws, dated 12 January 2021, on farm laws confirms this, as various farmer groups have indicated that they were not represented in the proceedings. No matter how well intentioned and impartial, the court can never represent and aggregate the preferences of over a billion people; even an inefficient Parliament will do better. This also holds true for the executive role that the court has taken on through its public interest litigation jurisprudence.