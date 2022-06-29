The judiciary should protect our rights and not just ensure order4 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Justice seekers are in the dock and bail seems elusive in too many cases to inspire much confidence
In an interview to New Perspectives Quarterly in 2009, modern Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew credited the economic success of the island nation to an unusual factor: air-conditioning. He called it a signal invention of history, changing the nature of civilization by aiding economic development in the tropics. “Without air-conditioning you can work only in the cool early-morning hours or at dusk," he said, and so he installed air-conditioners for civil service officials. That, he said, was key to public efficiency.