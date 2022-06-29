The judiciary should protect our rights and not just ensure order

As things now stand, like Jessica Lal, nobody killed Ehsan Jafri; and those seeking justice have been described as badly motivated, out to frame innocent people. Setalvad is now in the dock. Within a day of the judgement, India’s home minister offered his own interpretation of (and assertions on) what happened in Gujarat in 2002; and perhaps entirely coincidentally, Gujarat’s law enforcement officials turned up at Setalvad’s home in Mumbai and detained her, during which, she alleges, she was assaulted. The complainant has not only been admonished for her temerity to mount a legal challenge, she is to be made an example of, it would seem, so that others know better. The size of her home has been criticized on social media, and some commentators misleadingly claimed that Setalvad’s great-grandfather, Chimanlal Setalvad, exonerated British General Reginald Dyer who ordered troops to kill civilians at Jallianwalla Bagh in 1919, though he had in fact dissented along with two other Indians on the Hunter Commission.

